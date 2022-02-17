Northwestern St. 88, Incarnate Word 64

NORTHWESTERN ST. (8-19)
Riley 2-2 0-0 4, Coleman 9-11 2-3 20, Teasett 3-8 2-2 10, White 3-5 0-0 7, Garrett 5-9 0-0 14, Chougkaz 2-7 0-0 4, Zelenbaba 3-6 0-0 7, King 5-7 1-1 11, McDonald 1-3 0-0 3, Owens 2-3 0-0 4, Zhgenti 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 36-62 7-8 88.
INCARNATE WORD (5-22)
Griscti 1-3 0-0 3, Glasper 3-13 0-0 6, Morgan 3-11 7-10 14, Swaby 6-13 3-4 18, Yoder 1-8 0-0 2, Lutz 4-9 2-2 13, Zevgaras 3-5 0-0 6, Ezedinma 0-2 0-0 0, Hayman 1-1 0-0 2, Mobutu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 12-16 64.
Halftime_Northwestern St. 42-40. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 9-25 (Garrett 4-7, Teasett 2-7, White 1-2, McDonald 1-3, Zelenbaba 1-3, Chougkaz 0-3), Incarnate Word 8-30 (Lutz 3-7, Swaby 3-7, Griscti 1-3, Morgan 1-4, Ezedinma 0-1, Yoder 0-2, Glasper 0-6). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 39 (Coleman 10), Incarnate Word 27 (Swaby 9). Assists_Northwestern St. 13 (Teasett, White 3), Incarnate Word 9 (Lutz 3). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 12, Incarnate Word 12. A_267 (2,000).
