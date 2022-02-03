Northwestern St. 97, Houston Baptist 87

NORTHWESTERN ST. (7-16)

Coleman 5-9 2-2 12, Owens 2-3 0-0 4, King 1-1 0-0 2, Teasett 6-8 4-4 20, White 2-5 0-0 5, Reed 5-9 7-8 21, McDonald 3-6 0-0 9, Garrett 5-7 0-0 13, Zelenbaba 3-5 0-0 8, Zhgenti 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 33-54 14-16 97.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (6-13)

Hofman 5-8 1-4 14, Iyeyemi 4-5 7-8 15, Long 4-7 1-2 10, Tse 3-9 5-7 11, Lee 11-17 6-7 30, Proctor 1-2 0-0 2, Courseault 1-4 3-3 5, Charles 0-1 0-0 0, Janacek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 23-31 87.

Halftime_Northwestern St. 48-43. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 17-26 (Teasett 4-6, Reed 4-7, Garrett 3-3, McDonald 3-5, Zelenbaba 2-3, White 1-2), Houston Baptist 6-13 (Hofman 3-5, Lee 2-2, Long 1-3, Charles 0-1, Courseault 0-2). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 23 (Coleman 13), Houston Baptist 23 (Lee 6). Assists_Northwestern St. 19 (McDonald 6), Houston Baptist 15 (Long 6). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 18, Houston Baptist 17. A_462 (1,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.