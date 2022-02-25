Northwestern State plays New Orleans on home losing streak

New Orleans Privateers (16-10, 9-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-21, 4-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts New Orleans looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Demons have gone 5-5 in home games. Northwestern State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Privateers are 9-2 in conference matchups. New Orleans is 7-8 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the third time in conference play this season. The Privateers won the last matchup 85-77 on Jan. 22. Derek St. Hilaire scored 29 points to help lead the Privateers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian White is averaging 6.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Demons. Kendal Coleman is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

St. Hilaire averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Troy Green is averaging 16.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Privateers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

