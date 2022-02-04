Trending:
Norway 10, Australia 4

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022
< a min read
      

Norway 10, Australia 4

Norway 4 2 0 1 0 3 0 0 10
Australia 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 4

Norway

Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 106, Team Percentage: 88.

M. Nedregotten Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

K. Skaslien Shots: 12, Points: 43, Percentage: 90.

Australia

Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 70, Team Percentage: 58.

D. Hewitt Shots: 18, Points: 43, Percentage: 60.

T. Gill Shots: 12, Points: 27, Percentage: 56.

