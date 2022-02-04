Norway 10, Australia 4
|Norway
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Australia
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|4
Norway
Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 106, Team Percentage: 88.
M. Nedregotten Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
K. Skaslien Shots: 12, Points: 43, Percentage: 90.
Australia
Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 70, Team Percentage: 58.
D. Hewitt Shots: 18, Points: 43, Percentage: 60.
T. Gill Shots: 12, Points: 27, Percentage: 56.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments