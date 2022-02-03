Norway 11, United States 6

Norway 0 1 0 2 0 3 3 2 — 11 United States 1 0 2 0 3 0 0 0 — 6

Norway

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 82.

K. Skaslien Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.

United States

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 61.

