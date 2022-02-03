Norway 11, United States 6
|Norway
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|—
|11
|United States
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
Norway
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 82.
K. Skaslien Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.
United States
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.
V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 61.
