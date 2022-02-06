Norway 6, Britain 2
|Norway
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|6
|Britain
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|2
Norway
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 91.
K. Skaslien Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 87.
Britain
Team Shots: 38, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
B. Mouat Shots: 23, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.
J. Dodds Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments