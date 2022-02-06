Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Norway 6, Sweden 2

The Associated Press
February 6, 2022 2:47 am
< a min read
      

Norway 6, Sweden 2

Norway 2 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 6
Sweden 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2

Norway

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 90.

K. Skaslien Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 94.

Sweden

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

O. Eriksson Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 72.

A. de Val Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 65.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments