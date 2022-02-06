Norway 6, Sweden 2
|Norway
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|—
|6
|Sweden
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
Norway
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 90.
K. Skaslien Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 94.
Sweden
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
O. Eriksson Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 72.
A. de Val Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 65.
