Norway 6, Switzerland 5

Norway 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 1 — 6 Switzerland 0 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 — 5

Norway

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 139, Team Percentage: 87.

M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: 84, Percentage: 88.

K. Skaslien Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 109, Team Percentage: 70.

M. Rios Shots: 23, Points: 66, Percentage: 72.

J. Perret Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.

