Norway 6, Switzerland 5
|Norway
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|6
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|—
|5
Norway
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 139, Team Percentage: 87.
M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: 84, Percentage: 88.
K. Skaslien Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
Switzerland
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 109, Team Percentage: 70.
M. Rios Shots: 23, Points: 66, Percentage: 72.
J. Perret Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.
Comments