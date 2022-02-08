Trending:
Notae, Arkansas upset No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime

CHIP SOUZA
February 8, 2022 9:57 pm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76 Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of overtime in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

It was the first time an Arkansas team had beaten a No.-1 ranked team since 1984 against North Carolina.

Arkansas led by as many as 12 points in the first half before the Tigers (22-2, 10-1) rallied.

The Tigers had won 19 straight since a double-overtime loss to Connecticut in November.

