Notre Dame 69, NC State 57

NOTRE DAME (16-7)

Atkinson 5-10 5-7 15, Laszewski 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 5-10 2-2 12, Hubb 5-10 0-0 13, Wesley 7-13 0-0 14, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Wertz 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 27-51 9-11 69.

NC STATE (10-14)

Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Hellems 0-6 0-0 0, Morsell 4-14 0-0 11, Seabron 5-16 4-6 14, Smith 6-12 4-4 19, Hayes 5-13 0-0 11, Dowuona 0-0 2-4 2, Allen 0-5 0-0 0, Pass 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-67 10-14 57.

Halftime_Notre Dame 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 6-17 (Hubb 3-6, Wertz 2-3, Ryan 1-2, Wesley 0-2, Goodwin 0-4), NC State 7-24 (Smith 3-6, Morsell 3-8, Hayes 1-5, Seabron 0-1, Allen 0-2, Hellems 0-2). Rebounds_Notre Dame 36 (Atkinson, Goodwin 10), NC State 28 (Seabron 9). Assists_Notre Dame 12 (Hubb 4), NC State 7 (Seabron 3). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 13, NC State 13. A_13,690 (19,772).

