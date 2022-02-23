Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69

SYRACUSE (15-12)
J.Boeheim 10-18 6-8 27, Swider 4-10 0-0 11, Anselem 0-0 0-0 0, B.Boeheim 8-17 2-3 20, Girard 1-7 0-0 2, Sidibe 1-2 2-2 4, Torrence 2-3 1-2 5, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 11-15 69.
NOTRE DAME (19-8)
Atkinson 5-10 10-12 20, Goodwin 3-11 0-0 7, Hubb 2-6 1-1 6, Ryan 6-9 2-2 16, Wesley 3-13 5-6 13, Laszewski 6-12 0-0 17, Wertz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 18-21 79.
Halftime_Notre Dame 42-38. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 6-23 (Swider 3-5, B.Boeheim 2-9, J.Boeheim 1-5, Girard 0-4), Notre Dame 11-33 (Laszewski 5-10, Ryan 2-5, Wesley 2-8, Hubb 1-3, Goodwin 1-6, Wertz 0-1). Rebounds_Syracuse 27 (Anselem 8), Notre Dame 38 (Atkinson 17). Assists_Syracuse 9 (Girard 4), Notre Dame 19 (Hubb 10). Total Fouls_Syracuse 18, Notre Dame 9.
