Notre Dame 99, Boston College 95, OT

BOSTON COLLEGE (9-14)
Karnik 5-8 1-2 11, Ashton-Langford 7-13 0-0 17, Galloway 6-13 2-2 17, Langford 10-14 3-7 23, Zackery 6-10 3-3 18, Jones 2-3 0-0 5, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Vander Baan 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 36-64 13-18 95.
NOTRE DAME (19-7)
Atkinson 2-5 9-11 13, Goodwin 8-13 3-4 23, Hubb 4-7 4-4 13, Ryan 3-8 5-5 12, Wesley 6-15 5-8 18, Laszewski 5-8 5-5 16, Wertz 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 29-59 33-39 99.
Halftime_Boston College 43-39. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 10-23 (Zackery 3-4, Ashton-Langford 3-7, Galloway 3-7, Jones 1-1, Karnik 0-1, Vander Baan 0-1, Thompson 0-2), Notre Dame 8-21 (Goodwin 4-7, Hubb 1-3, Laszewski 1-3, Ryan 1-3, Wesley 1-4, Wertz 0-1). Fouled Out_Karnik, Thompson, Vander Baan. Rebounds_Boston College 26 (Langford 7), Notre Dame 35 (Hubb 7). Assists_Boston College 12 (Ashton-Langford 5), Notre Dame 11 (Wesley 4). Total Fouls_Boston College 27, Notre Dame 19.
