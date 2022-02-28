NYCFC signs 14-year-old Maximo Carrizo to homegrown contract

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City FC signed 14-year-old midfielder Maximo Carrizo to a homegrown contract Monday, making him the youngest first-team signing in MLS history.

Carrizo celebrated his 14th birthday on the same day he signed his contract, which runs through the 2027 season with an option for 2028. He’s the 10th homegrown signing in NYCFC history.

“We’re extremely happy to sign Maximo to his first professional contract, this is a historic moment for both the club and MLS,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said. “He’s a special and extremely talented player and it’s been exciting to watch him develop over recent years in our academy.”

Carrizo joined the NYCFC academy in 2018 as an under-12 player and was invited to take part in the first-team training camp during this preseason. Carrizo took part in the U-15 MLS Next playoffs last year and was called into U.S. U-15 national team camp earlier this year.

“I already feel part of this club and I really believe that NYCFC is the perfect place for me to continue my development and grow on-and-off the pitch,” Carrizo said.

Axel Kei of Real Salt Lake had previously been the youngest first-team signing in league history at 14 years and 15 days. Kei signed with RSL in January.

