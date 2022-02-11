Oakland 71, Robert Morris 68

OAKLAND (17-8)
Cain 10-19 6-6 29, Conway 0-2 0-0 0, Parrish 6-11 1-2 15, Townsend 9-13 0-0 18, Moore 4-11 1-5 9, Lampman 0-4 0-0 0, Price 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 8-13 71.
ROBERT MORRIS (6-19)
Mayers 5-7 1-2 11, Spear 6-9 2-5 14, Cheeks 2-8 2-2 7, Green 1-8 2-2 4, Williams 3-6 2-4 9, Stone 7-8 0-0 17, Farris 1-5 3-5 6, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 12-20 68.
Halftime_Oakland 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 5-17 (Cain 3-5, Parrish 2-5, Townsend 0-1, Moore 0-2, Lampman 0-4), Robert Morris 6-18 (Stone 3-3, Cheeks 1-3, Farris 1-3, Williams 1-3, Green 0-6). Rebounds_Oakland 24 (Parrish 9), Robert Morris 36 (Spear 11). Assists_Oakland 16 (Moore 10), Robert Morris 18 (Spear, Green 5). Total Fouls_Oakland 12, Robert Morris 14. A_872 (3,056).
