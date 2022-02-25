Oakland takes on Cleveland State, aims to end 3-game slide

Cleveland State Vikings (19-8, 15-5 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (18-11, 11-7 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks to break its three-game slide when the Golden Grizzlies play Cleveland State.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 8-3 at home. Oakland is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings are 15-5 against conference opponents. Cleveland State has a 6-6 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Golden Grizzlies won the last matchup 70-65 on Jan. 14. Trey Townsend scored 20 points points to help lead the Golden Grizzlies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Jamal Cain is averaging 20.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Oakland.

D’Moi Hodge is averaging 15.7 points and 2.2 steals for the Vikings. Torrey Patton is averaging 14.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

