Obanor leads No. 11 Texas Tech against No. 20 Texas after 23-point performance

Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (19-7, 8-5 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -3.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas Tech faces the No. 20 Texas Longhorns after Kevin Obanor scored 23 points in Texas Tech’s 83-73 win against the Baylor Bears.

The Longhorns have gone 15-1 at home. Texas ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 13.5 assists per game led by Marcus Carr averaging 3.3.

The Red Raiders are 9-4 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech ranks second in the Big 12 giving up 61.3 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Red Raiders won the last matchup 77-64 on Feb. 2. Kevin McCullar scored 19 points to help lead the Red Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is scoring 11.9 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Longhorns. Carr is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Obanor is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Bryson Williams is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.