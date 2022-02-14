Trending:
O’Connell lifts Creighton past Georgetown 88-77

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 11:35 pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alex O’Connell had 27 points as Creighton beat Georgetown 88-77 on Monday night.

Ryan Hawkins had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton (16-8, 8-5 Big East Conference). Ryan Kalkbrenner added 13 points. Ryan Nembhard had 12 points and six assists.

Aminu Mohammed scored a season-high 27 points and had 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (6-18, 0-13), who have now lost 14 games in a row. Dante Harris scored a career-high 23 points. Donald Carey had 12 points.

The Bluejays improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas this season. Creighton defeated Georgetown 80-66 last Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

