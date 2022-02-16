Odigie and the Troy Trojans take on conference foe Appalachian State

Troy Trojans (17-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-11, 10-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Efe Odigie and the Troy Trojans visit Adrian Delph and the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Sun Belt action.

The Mountaineers are 10-3 in home games. Appalachian State averages 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 8-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Trojans won 68-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Odigie led the Trojans with 11 points, and Delph led the Mountaineers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Almonacy is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Delph is averaging 19.0 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Zay Williams is averaging 8.5 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans. Duke Deen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 65.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

