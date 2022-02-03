Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Odigie carries Troy over Georgia State 67-63

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 9:45 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Efe Odigie had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Troy to a 67-63 win over Georgia State on Thursday night.

Kieffer Punter and TK Smith had 12 points for Troy (15-7, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). Zay Williams had eight rebounds.

Justin Roberts had 17 points for the Panthers (8-10, 2-5). Corey Allen added 15 points and Eliel Nsoseme had 13 rebounds.

___

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|10 Ask Me Anything: HUSTLE Defense...
2|10 "Wraparound the Clock" -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard petty officer learns how to dive in cold water