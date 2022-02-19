Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oduro leads George Mason against Fordham after 33-point showing

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 3:22 am
1 min read
      

George Mason Patriots (13-11, 6-5 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-13, 4-8 A-10)

New York; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the Fordham Rams after Josh Oduro scored 33 points in George Mason’s 75-70 overtime victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams have gone 6-4 at home. Fordham is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The Patriots have gone 6-5 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Rams and Patriots match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rams. Josh Navarro is averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

De’Von Cooper averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Oduro is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 60.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|25 Dallas Cyber Security Summit
2|25 Canadian Government Finance Leadership...
2|25 Ask the Expert: Top 2022 Data &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery