Oduro leads George Mason against Fordham after 33-point showing

George Mason Patriots (13-11, 6-5 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-13, 4-8 A-10)

New York; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the Fordham Rams after Josh Oduro scored 33 points in George Mason’s 75-70 overtime victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams have gone 6-4 at home. Fordham is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Patriots have gone 6-5 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Rams and Patriots match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rams. Josh Navarro is averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

De’Von Cooper averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Oduro is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 60.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.