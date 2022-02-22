Ohio 76, Cent. Michigan 50

CENT. MICHIGAN (6-19)
Bissainthe 4-9 2-6 12, Pavrette 0-1 0-0 0, Healy 3-9 0-0 6, Miller 5-17 0-0 11, Taylor 4-11 2-2 11, Henderson 0-9 2-2 2, Stafl 2-2 0-2 4, Webb 0-2 0-0 0, Jergens 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 20-64 6-12 50.
OHIO (23-5)
Carter 3-6 6-7 12, Roderick 5-8 0-3 10, Vander Plas 3-6 3-5 10, Mil.Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Sears 3-9 2-3 8, Schmock 8-15 0-0 23, Ezuma 1-4 1-2 3, Clayton 1-1 0-0 3, Adelodun 0-1 0-0 0, Towns 1-2 0-0 2, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 12-20 76.
Halftime_Ohio 33-22. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 4-22 (Bissainthe 2-4, Miller 1-4, Taylor 1-5, Jergens 0-1, Webb 0-1, Henderson 0-3, Healy 0-4), Ohio 10-28 (Schmock 7-14, Clayton 1-1, Vander Plas 1-3, Mil.Brown 1-4, Adelodun 0-1, Carter 0-1, Towns 0-1, Roderick 0-3). Fouled Out_Healy. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 40 (Bissainthe 9), Ohio 41 (Vander Plas 10). Assists_Cent. Michigan 8 (Miller 3), Ohio 23 (Vander Plas 10). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 17, Ohio 11. A_5,861 (13,080).
