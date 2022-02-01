Ohio 87, Ball St. 63

BALL ST. (10-11)

Thomas 0-3 2-2 2, Sparks 3-5 7-10 13, Bumbalough 1-6 0-0 2, Cochran 2-9 0-0 4, Jacobs 1-5 2-2 5, L.Brown 1-6 0-0 3, Sellers 3-4 1-2 8, Jihad 1-2 0-0 3, Windham 6-9 0-0 17, Pearson 0-1 2-4 2, Huggins 2-2 0-0 4, Bryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 14-20 63.

OHIO (17-3)

Carter 8-12 1-2 18, Vander Plas 5-9 5-7 18, Sears 4-8 4-6 13, Mil.Brown 1-3 1-2 4, Schmock 2-4 0-0 5, Towns 2-7 2-2 6, Clayton 2-6 1-2 7, Ezuma 2-4 2-3 6, Adelodun 1-3 0-0 3, Frazier 2-2 0-0 4, Granger 0-0 0-0 0, Tenerowicz 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniel 0-0 1-3 1. Totals 30-59 17-27 87.

Halftime_Ohio 44-23. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 9-29 (Windham 5-7, Jihad 1-2, Sellers 1-2, L.Brown 1-4, Jacobs 1-4, Pearson 0-1, Cochran 0-2, Thomas 0-3, Bumbalough 0-4), Ohio 10-23 (Vander Plas 3-6, Clayton 2-4, Carter 1-1, Adelodun 1-2, Mil.Brown 1-2, Sears 1-2, Schmock 1-3, Ezuma 0-1, Towns 0-2). Rebounds_Ball St. 24 (Sparks 11), Ohio 35 (Vander Plas 7). Assists_Ball St. 10 (Sparks, Jacobs, Sellers, Jihad 2), Ohio 16 (Sears 6). Total Fouls_Ball St. 24, Ohio 18. A_4,721 (13,080).

