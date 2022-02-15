Ohio 91, Miami (Ohio) 78

MIAMI (OHIO) (11-13)
Ayah 3-5 0-0 6, D.Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Grant 9-21 1-1 22, Lairy 7-14 2-3 18, White 4-7 0-0 11, Coleman-Lands 4-5 0-0 12, Harrison 1-1 0-2 2, Beck 0-1 0-0 0, McNamara 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Avance 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 3-6 78.
OHIO (21-4)
Ezuma 2-2 1-2 5, Roderick 1-4 2-2 4, Vander Plas 9-12 9-10 30, Mil.Brown 2-5 2-2 8, Sears 8-20 6-6 23, Schmock 6-9 2-2 18, Clayton 1-4 0-0 3, Adelodun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 22-24 91.
Halftime_39-39. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 13-27 (Coleman-Lands 4-5, White 3-6, Grant 3-8, Lairy 2-4, D.Brown 1-4), Ohio 11-28 (Schmock 4-7, Vander Plas 3-6, Mil.Brown 2-5, Clayton 1-3, Sears 1-5, Adelodun 0-1, Roderick 0-1). Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 24 (D.Brown 5), Ohio 34 (Sears 11). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 16 (Lairy 6), Ohio 14 (Vander Plas, Sears 6). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 18, Ohio 7.
