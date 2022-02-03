Ohio plays Eastern Michigan in conference showdown

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-12, 3-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (17-3, 8-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -16; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Sears and the Ohio Bobcats host Noah Farrakhan and the Eastern Michigan Eagles in MAC action Thursday.

The Bobcats have gone 11-1 at home. Ohio is 13-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 3-6 in conference matchups. Eastern Michigan has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Carter is averaging 14.6 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats. Sears is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Farrakhan is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17 points. Bryce McBride is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

