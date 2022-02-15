Ohio St. 70, Minnesota 45

MINNESOTA (12-10)
Battle 4-13 1-2 11, Curry 1-5 0-0 2, Loewe 5-9 0-0 12, Stephens 0-5 0-0 0, Willis 2-11 1-2 5, Sutherlin 1-3 5-6 7, Daniels 1-2 1-1 3, Thompson 2-3 0-0 5, Thiam 0-1 0-0 0, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 8-11 45.
OHIO ST. (16-6)
Key 4-7 1-2 9, Liddell 6-11 2-2 16, Brown 2-4 0-2 4, Branham 4-7 1-2 11, Wheeler 5-8 0-0 13, Russell 4-8 0-0 9, Young 1-4 0-0 3, Ahrens 1-4 0-0 3, Sotos 0-2 2-2 2, Brunk 0-0 0-0 0, Hookfin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 6-10 70.
Halftime_Minnesota 25-23. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-19 (Loewe 2-5, Battle 2-6, Thompson 1-2, Stephens 0-1, Thiam 0-1, Willis 0-4), Ohio St. 10-23 (Wheeler 3-6, Branham 2-2, Liddell 2-3, Young 1-1, Ahrens 1-4, Russell 1-5, Brown 0-1, Sotos 0-1). Rebounds_Minnesota 27 (Willis 7), Ohio St. 34 (Liddell 10). Assists_Minnesota 6 (Curry 2), Ohio St. 11 (Wheeler 3). Total Fouls_Minnesota 12, Ohio St. 14.
