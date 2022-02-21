Ohio St. 80, Indiana 69, OT

INDIANA (16-10)
Jackson-Davis 3-9 7-13 13, Kopp 2-8 2-2 7, Thompson 6-12 0-0 13, X.Johnson 3-12 10-10 16, Stewart 4-9 0-0 11, Bates 3-11 0-0 7, Leal 0-1 0-2 0, Durr 0-1 0-0 0, Geronimo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-64 19-27 69.
OHIO ST. (17-7)
Key 3-6 0-1 6, Liddell 6-15 3-4 16, Brown 4-6 0-0 10, Branham 9-13 8-8 27, Wheeler 2-6 3-4 8, Young 1-3 6-8 8, M.Johnson 1-5 2-3 5, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Ahrens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 22-28 80.
Halftime_Ohio St. 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-19 (Stewart 3-4, Thompson 1-2, Bates 1-4, Kopp 1-5, Leal 0-1, X.Johnson 0-3), Ohio St. 6-19 (Brown 2-2, Branham 1-2, M.Johnson 1-4, Liddell 1-5, Wheeler 1-5, Young 0-1). Fouled Out_X.Johnson. Rebounds_Indiana 33 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson 9), Ohio St. 32 (Liddell 7). Assists_Indiana 12 (X.Johnson 4), Ohio St. 8 (Branham 3). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, Ohio St. 22.
