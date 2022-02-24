Ohio St. 86, No. 15 Illinois 83

OHIO ST. (18-7)
Key 1-2 1-2 3, Liddell 7-15 6-7 21, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Branham 10-14 10-11 31, Wheeler 0-4 2-2 2, Young 6-7 4-6 18, Russell 2-5 1-2 6, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Ahrens 1-1 2-2 5, Brunk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 26-32 86.
ILLINOIS (19-8)
Cockburn 5-15 2-4 12, Frazier 4-8 3-4 12, Plummer 9-15 0-0 26, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Grandison 5-10 2-2 14, Hawkins 3-5 4-7 10, Curbelo 3-8 0-0 7, Goode 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Podziemski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 11-17 83.
Halftime_Illinois 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 6-12 (Young 2-3, Ahrens 1-1, Branham 1-1, Liddell 1-2, Russell 1-2, Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Illinois 12-25 (Plummer 8-10, Grandison 2-6, Curbelo 1-3, Frazier 1-4, Goode 0-1, Hawkins 0-1). Fouled Out_Cockburn, Hawkins. Rebounds_Ohio St. 27 (Young 7), Illinois 24 (Hawkins 4). Assists_Ohio St. 7 (Wheeler 3), Illinois 15 (Frazier 4). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 18, Illinois 24. A_15,544 (15,500).
