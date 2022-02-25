Trending:
Okafor lifts SE Louisiana over New Orleans 84-79

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 12:40 am
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Gus Okafor had 21 points as Southeastern Louisiana slipped past New Orleans 84-79 on Thursday night.

Jalyn Hinton had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Lions (16-13, 11-4 Southland Conference). Keon Clergeot added 15 points, while Joe Kasperzyk scored 14.

Derek St. Hilaire had 15 points to pace the Privateers (16-10, 11-3). Troy Green and Daniel Sackey scored 14 apiece. Green added three blocks.

The Lions evened the season series against the Privateers. New Orleans defeated Southeastern Louisiana 78-72 on Jan. 20.

