Okauru leads UNC Wilmington against Charleston (SC) after 25-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-9, 5-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-7, 10-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Mike Okauru scored 25 points in UNC Wilmington’s 73-71 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Seahawks have gone 9-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington is seventh in the CAA in rebounding with 30.7 rebounds. Jaylen Sims leads the Seahawks with 5.5 boards.

The Cougars have gone 5-5 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Osinachi Smart averaging 2.0.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won the last meeting 86-78 on Jan. 18. Sims scored 24 points points to help lead the Seahawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okauru is averaging 13.3 points for the Seahawks. Sims is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

John Meeks is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

