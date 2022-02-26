Oklahoma 66, Oklahoma St. 62, OT

OKLAHOMA ST. (13-15)
Ka.Boone 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 2-3 4, Anderson 7-15 8-8 25, Likekele 3-8 0-0 6, Thompson 4-11 0-1 9, Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Cisse 5-7 2-2 12, B.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Newton 0-2 0-0 0, Moncrieffe 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 22-58 13-17 62.
OKLAHOMA (15-14)
T.Groves 4-10 4-5 14, Hill 1-4 4-7 6, Gibson 5-10 1-2 13, Goldwire 4-10 4-7 13, J.Groves 4-7 0-0 10, Johnson 4-10 2-2 10, Cortes 0-2 0-0 0, Chargois 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 15-23 66.
Halftime_Oklahoma 29-19. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 5-15 (Anderson 3-5, Thompson 1-4, Walker 1-5, B.Williams 0-1), Oklahoma 7-21 (J.Groves 2-4, T.Groves 2-4, Gibson 2-7, Goldwire 1-3, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_Cisse, J.Groves. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 34 (Cisse 10), Oklahoma 39 (T.Groves 10). Assists_Oklahoma St. 8 (Likekele 4), Oklahoma 10 (T.Groves 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 21, Oklahoma 16. A_10,156 (11,562).
