Oklahoma 70, No. 9 Texas Tech 55

TEXAS TECH (18-5)
Obanor 4-8 0-0 8, Williams 2-7 1-2 5, Arms 3-7 0-0 7, McCullar 4-11 4-4 12, Warren 1-4 0-0 2, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Santos-Silva 3-6 1-2 7, Shannon 3-6 4-4 11, Batcho 0-0 1-2 1, Nadolny 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 11-14 55.
OKLAHOMA (14-10)
T.Groves 1-1 0-0 2, Hill 4-6 0-0 9, Gibson 9-14 4-5 30, Goldwire 3-6 3-3 10, Harkless 4-9 3-5 13, Chargois 1-3 0-0 2, J.Groves 1-5 1-2 4, Noland 0-2 0-0 0, Mason 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 11-15 70.
Halftime_Texas Tech 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 2-17 (Shannon 1-3, Arms 1-5, Williams 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Obanor 0-2, Warren 0-2, McCullar 0-3), Oklahoma 13-28 (Gibson 8-11, Harkless 2-4, Hill 1-2, Goldwire 1-3, J.Groves 1-4, Chargois 0-1, Mason 0-1, Noland 0-2). Rebounds_Texas Tech 24 (Wilson 4), Oklahoma 32 (Hill 7). Assists_Texas Tech 8 (Warren 3), Oklahoma 14 (Goldwire, Chargois 4). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 19, Oklahoma 17.
