Oklahoma faces No. 11 Texas Tech on 3-game skid

Oklahoma Sooners (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-6, 10-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma enters the matchup against No. 11 Texas Tech as losers of three straight games.

The Red Raiders have gone 16-0 at home. Texas Tech is third in the Big 12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin McCullar averaging 4.2.

The Sooners have gone 4-10 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Sooners won the last meeting 70-55 on Feb. 10. Umoja Gibson scored 30 points to help lead the Sooners to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Williams is averaging 13.7 points for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Tanner Groves is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sooners. Jordan Goldwire is averaging 7.8 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Sooners: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

