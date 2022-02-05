Oklahoma outlasts West Virginia in double OT

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams drove to the hoop and scored with nine seconds left in the second overtime to give 18th-ranked Oklahoma its 20th win this season, a 101-99 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

Williams finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Robertson scored 26 points with seven 3-pointers and had the tying points at both the end of regulation and the first overtime.

Kelbie Washington added a career-high 17 points and seven assists before fouling out and had Skylar Vann 14 points for Oklahoma (20-3, 9-2 Big 12), which has won four straight. The Sooners reached 20 victories for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Ari Gray scored a career-high 25 points and Kari Niblack had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-9, 4-6). Madisen Smith added 18 points and Jayla Hemingway a career-high 16, with both making four 3-pointers. Gray fouled out in the second overtime and Niblack in the first OT.

No. 16 BYU 62, GONZAGA 50

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 22 points and No. 16 BYU erased a 15-point halftime deficit by holding Gonzaga to just 15 second-half points in a victory that handed the Bulldogs their first West Coast Conference loss.

Kayleigh Truong scored seven of Gonzaga’s 20 first-quarter points as the Bulldogs leapt to a 20-10 advantage after one and a 35-20 advantage at intermission. BYU came alive in the third quarter, with Harding pumping in 12 points as the Cougars (19-2, 7-1) outscored Gonzaga 19-3 to take the lead, 39-38, heading into the fourth quarter and cruised to the finish.

Melody Kempton was the lone scorer to reach double figures for Gonzaga (17-5, 8-1), posting 10 points and seven rebounds.

No. 22 FLORIDA GULF COAST 73, LIPSCOMB 55

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kerstie Phills finished with 15 points and eight rebounds to power Florida Gulf Coast to its 14th straight victory with a romp over Lipscomb.

Phills sank 5 of 7 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Eagles (21-1, 10-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), who earned their 28 straight win on the road — tops in the nation. Florida Gulf Coast has won 32 conference games in a row and its only blemish this season is a 58-55 loss to Princeton on Dec. 1.

Reserves Sydney Shelton and Maddie Cook topped the Bisons (8-14, 3-6) with 10 points apiece

___

