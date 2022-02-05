Oklahoma outlasts West Virginia in double OT

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams drove to the hoop and scored with nine seconds left in the second overtime to give 18th-ranked Oklahoma its 20th win this season, a 101-99 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.
Williams finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Robertson scored 26 points with seven 3-pointers and had the tying points at both the end of regulation and the first overtime.
Kelbie Washington added a career-high 17 points and seven assists before fouling out and had Skylar Vann 14 points for Oklahoma (20-3, 9-2 Big 12), which has won four straight. The Sooners reached 20 victories for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Ari Gray scored a career-high 25 points and Kari Niblack had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-9, 4-6). Madisen Smith added 18 points and Jayla Hemingway a career-high 16, with both making four 3-pointers. Gray fouled out in the second overtime and Niblack in the first OT.
No. 16 BYU 62, GONZAGA 50
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 22 points and No. 16 BYU erased a 15-point halftime deficit by holding Gonzaga to just 15 second-half points in a victory that handed the Bulldogs their first West Coast Conference loss.
Kayleigh Truong scored seven of Gonzaga’s 20 first-quarter points as the Bulldogs leapt to a 20-10 advantage after one and a 35-20 advantage at intermission. BYU came alive in the third quarter, with Harding pumping in 12 points as the Cougars (19-2, 7-1) outscored Gonzaga 19-3 to take the lead, 39-38, heading into the fourth quarter and cruised to the finish.
Melody Kempton was the lone scorer to reach double figures for Gonzaga (17-5, 8-1), posting 10 points and seven rebounds.
No. 22 FLORIDA GULF COAST 73, LIPSCOMB 55
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kerstie Phills finished with 15 points and eight rebounds to power Florida Gulf Coast to its 14th straight victory with a romp over Lipscomb.
Phills sank 5 of 7 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Eagles (21-1, 10-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), who earned their 28 straight win on the road — tops in the nation. Florida Gulf Coast has won 32 conference games in a row and its only blemish this season is a 58-55 loss to Princeton on Dec. 1.
Reserves Sydney Shelton and Maddie Cook topped the Bisons (8-14, 3-6) with 10 points apiece
