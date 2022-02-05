Oklahoma St. 64, Oklahoma 55

OKLAHOMA (13-9)

T.Groves 10-17 1-2 23, Hill 0-3 0-0 0, Gibson 0-6 2-2 2, Goldwire 2-11 0-0 5, Harkless 6-12 0-0 15, Chargois 1-3 0-0 2, J.Groves 1-4 0-0 2, Noland 2-4 0-0 4, Cortes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-61 3-4 55.

OKLAHOMA ST. (10-11)

Cisse 5-8 2-4 12, Anderson 3-7 0-0 7, Likekele 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 3-3 0-0 6, Walker 3-4 6-6 13, Ke.Boone 4-9 0-0 10, B.Williams 1-3 0-1 2, Ka.Boone 4-10 4-5 12, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Newton 0-0 0-0 0, Moncrieffe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 12-16 64.

Halftime_Oklahoma St. 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 6-21 (Harkless 3-6, T.Groves 2-4, Goldwire 1-3, Hill 0-1, Noland 0-1, J.Groves 0-2, Gibson 0-4), Oklahoma St. 4-12 (Ke.Boone 2-7, Anderson 1-2, Walker 1-2, B.Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Gibson. Rebounds_Oklahoma 35 (T.Groves 9), Oklahoma St. 29 (Likekele 7). Assists_Oklahoma 9 (Goldwire, Chargois 3), Oklahoma St. 13 (Likekele 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 15, Oklahoma St. 11.

