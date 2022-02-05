Oklahoma State hosts Oklahoma following Thompson’s 22-point outing

Oklahoma Sooners (13-9, 3-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-11, 3-6 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts the Oklahoma Sooners after Bryce Thompson scored 22 points in Oklahoma State’s 71-68 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cowboys have gone 6-5 in home games. Oklahoma State is the best team in the Big 12 with 16.6 fast break points.

The Sooners are 3-6 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma is seventh in the Big 12 allowing 64.0 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Thompson is averaging 8.1 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Umoja Gibson is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals. Tanner Groves is shooting 48.6% and averaging 6.8 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

