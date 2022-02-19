Trending:
Oklahoma visits Iowa State following Brockington’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 1:22 am
Oklahoma Sooners (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-9, 4-9 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -1.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State takes on the Oklahoma Sooners after Izaiah Brockington scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 54-51 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cyclones have gone 12-4 at home. Iowa State averages 67.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Sooners have gone 4-9 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma is fourth in the Big 12 with 14.1 assists per game led by Jordan Goldwire averaging 3.5.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Sooners won 79-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with 20 points, and Brockington led the Cyclones with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cyclones. Brockington is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Jalen Hill is averaging 8.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Sooners. Gibson is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Sooners: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

