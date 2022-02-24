Old Dominion 70, FAU 51

FAU (15-13)
Goldin 5-8 3-4 13, Forrest 1-11 0-0 3, Greenlee 1-11 0-2 3, Martin 1-10 1-2 3, Winchester 1-3 0-0 3, Davis 3-6 0-0 7, Rosado 2-5 2-3 6, Baruti 1-3 1-2 4, Weatherspoon 2-4 3-3 7, Ralat 1-2 0-0 2, Zimonjic 0-1 0-0 0, Kapiti 0-2 0-0 0, Niang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-67 10-16 51.
OLD DOMINION (11-17)
Ezikpe 5-9 7-9 17, Trice 6-10 2-3 14, Hunter 0-3 2-2 2, Keyser 7-12 1-1 16, Long 4-6 0-3 8, Oliver 2-2 4-8 9, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Essien 1-2 0-0 2, Gill 0-1 0-0 0, O’Connell 1-2 0-0 2, Stines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 16-26 70.
Halftime_Old Dominion 36-32. 3-Point Goals_FAU 5-35 (Winchester 1-2, Baruti 1-3, Davis 1-3, Greenlee 1-7, Forrest 1-10, Niang 0-1, Ralat 0-1, Zimonjic 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-2, Martin 0-5), Old Dominion 2-7 (Keyser 1-1, Oliver 1-1, Hunter 0-1, Smith 0-4). Rebounds_FAU 33 (Baruti 7), Old Dominion 45 (Ezikpe 17). Assists_FAU 8 (Davis 2), Old Dominion 12 (Hunter 3). Total Fouls_FAU 19, Old Dominion 20. A_4,376 (8,472).
