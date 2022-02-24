Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Old Dominion 70, FAU 51

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 9:54 pm
< a min read
      

FAU (15-13)

Goldin 5-8 3-4 13, Forrest 1-11 0-0 3, Greenlee 1-11 0-2 3, Martin 1-10 1-2 3, Winchester 1-3 0-0 3, Davis 3-6 0-0 7, Rosado 2-5 2-3 6, Baruti 1-3 1-2 4, Weatherspoon 2-4 3-3 7, Ralat 1-2 0-0 2, Zimonjic 0-1 0-0 0, Kapiti 0-2 0-0 0, Niang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-67 10-16 51.

OLD DOMINION (11-17)

Ezikpe 5-9 7-9 17, Trice 6-10 2-3 14, Hunter 0-3 2-2 2, Keyser 7-12 1-1 16, Long 4-6 0-3 8, Oliver 2-2 4-8 9, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Essien 1-2 0-0 2, Gill 0-1 0-0 0, O’Connell 1-2 0-0 2, Stines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 16-26 70.

Halftime_Old Dominion 36-32. 3-Point Goals_FAU 5-35 (Winchester 1-2, Baruti 1-3, Davis 1-3, Greenlee 1-7, Forrest 1-10, Niang 0-1, Ralat 0-1, Zimonjic 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-2, Martin 0-5), Old Dominion 2-7 (Keyser 1-1, Oliver 1-1, Hunter 0-1, Smith 0-4). Rebounds_FAU 33 (Baruti 7), Old Dominion 45 (Ezikpe 17). Assists_FAU 8 (Davis 2), Old Dominion 12 (Hunter 3). Total Fouls_FAU 19, Old Dominion 20. A_4,376 (8,472).

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!