Old Dominion 79, Marshall 64

MARSHALL (8-14)

Anochili-Killen 5-12 2-2 15, Beyers 4-13 3-3 13, Miladinovic 3-4 0-0 6, Kinsey 5-12 0-0 11, Taylor 5-13 0-0 12, Braun 2-5 0-0 6, Toussaint 0-1 1-4 1, Early 0-1 0-0 0, George 0-1 0-0 0, McKey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 6-9 64.

OLD DOMINION (9-12)

Ezikpe 6-18 6-7 18, Trice 8-15 1-5 17, Hunter 3-9 0-0 7, Keyser 6-9 4-4 19, Long 2-5 1-2 5, Oliver 1-3 3-3 6, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Essien 1-2 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-2 0, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0, Stines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 15-23 79.

Halftime_Old Dominion 50-28. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 10-33 (Anochili-Killen 3-5, Braun 2-5, Taylor 2-8, Beyers 2-10, Kinsey 1-3, Early 0-1, George 0-1), Old Dominion 6-15 (Keyser 3-3, Oliver 1-3, Smith 1-3, Hunter 1-4, Ezikpe 0-1, Trice 0-1). Rebounds_Marshall 34 (Anochili-Killen 8), Old Dominion 43 (Trice 18). Assists_Marshall 17 (Taylor 7), Old Dominion 21 (Hunter 9). Total Fouls_Marshall 17, Old Dominion 9. A_4,370 (8,472).

