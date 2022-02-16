Old Dominion visits Marshall after Trice’s 20-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-15, 5-7 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-16, 2-10 C-USA)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Austin Trice scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 81-72 win over the UAB Blazers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 7-7 in home games. Marshall ranks second in C-USA with 14.4 assists per game led by Taevion Kinsey averaging 4.5.

The Monarchs are 5-7 against C-USA opponents. Old Dominion ranks fifth in C-USA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Trice averaging 2.8.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Monarchs won 79-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. C.J. Keyser led the Monarchs with 19 points, and Obinna Anochili-Killen led the Thundering Herd with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinsey is averaging 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Marshall.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 9.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Monarchs. Trice is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.