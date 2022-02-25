Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M following Jackson’s 31-point outing

Texas A&M Aggies (17-11, 6-9 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-15, 4-11 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits the Ole Miss Rebels after Quenton Jackson scored 31 points in Texas A&M’s 91-77 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Rebels have gone 10-7 at home. Ole Miss is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 6-9 in SEC play. Texas A&M scores 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Aggies won the last meeting 67-51 on Jan. 12. Henry Coleman III scored 18 points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is averaging 11 points for the Rebels. Nysier Brooks is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Jackson is averaging 14.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

