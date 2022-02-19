Trending:
Ole Miss visits Georgia after Oquendo’s 26-point game

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

Ole Miss Rebels (12-14, 3-10 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the Ole Miss Rebels after Kario Oquendo scored 26 points in Georgia’s 84-65 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-10 at home. Georgia is 5-19 against opponents over .500.

The Rebels are 3-10 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is eighth in the SEC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nysier Brooks averaging 4.9.

The Bulldogs and Rebels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Cook is averaging 10.4 points and 5.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Oquendo is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Matthew Murrell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Brooks is averaging 6.4 points over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 69.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Rebels: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

