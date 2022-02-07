Trending:
Olympics Live: 2nd Finnish hockey player taken to isolation

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 8:30 pm
BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:

___

A second Finland men’s hockey player has been taken to an isolation hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Goaltender Jussi Olkinuora has joined forward Marko Anttila in isolation. The Finnish Olympic Committee confirmed Olkinuora was taken Monday and that Anttila remains there.

A spokesman for the Finnish Olympic Committee says Olkinuora and Anttila recovered from COVID-19 last month and tested negative to travel to Beijing. Neither Olkinuora nor Anttila have reported any symptoms.

The Finnish Olympic Committee is unsure when either player could be released. The team plays its first game Thursday.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

