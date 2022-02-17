Omaha 72, Denver 69

DENVER (9-20)
Henn 5-8 3-4 13, Tainamo 3-5 0-2 8, Hunt 7-17 0-0 16, Porter 5-13 3-5 16, T.Smith 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 1-4 3-4 6, Gatlin 2-4 2-3 6, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0, Bickham 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 11-18 69.
OMAHA (5-22)
Arop 2-5 0-0 4, Fidler 8-19 4-4 22, Brougham 1-2 0-0 2, Lemetti 2-11 0-0 5, M.Smith 4-9 0-0 11, Hughes 5-8 4-5 14, Luedtke 0-2 0-0 0, Ferrarini 4-8 0-0 11, Roe 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 27-66 9-11 72.
Halftime_Omaha 29-23. 3-Point Goals_Denver 8-21 (Porter 3-9, Tainamo 2-3, Hunt 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Gatlin 0-2, Henn 0-2), Omaha 9-25 (M.Smith 3-4, Ferrarini 3-6, Fidler 2-6, Lemetti 1-7, Luedtke 0-1, Roe 0-1). Fouled Out_Tainamo. Rebounds_Denver 31 (Tainamo 11), Omaha 43 (Arop 10). Assists_Denver 11 (Hunt 5), Omaha 13 (Fidler, Lemetti, Luedtke 3). Total Fouls_Denver 12, Omaha 16. A_1,367 (7,500).
