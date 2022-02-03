Omier leads Arkansas State against UL Monroe after 22-point performance

UL Monroe Warhawks (10-12, 2-8 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-5, 5-2 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -8; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts the UL Monroe Warhawks after Norchad Omier scored 22 points in Arkansas State’s 73-66 win against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Red Wolves have gone 9-1 at home. Arkansas State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Warhawks have gone 2-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Red Wolves won the last matchup 90-83 on Jan. 8. Marquis Eaton scored 25 points points to help lead the Red Wolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eaton averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Omier is averaging 17 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Elijah Gonzales is averaging 6.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 15.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

