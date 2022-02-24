Trending:
Oral Roberts hosts South Dakota State after Scheierman’s 23-point game

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (25-4, 16-0 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-9, 12-4 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -3; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Baylor Scheierman scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 79-60 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-3 at home. Oral Roberts leads the Summit in rebounding, averaging 37.4 boards. Elijah Lufile paces the Golden Eagles with 6.1 rebounds.

The Jackrabbits are 16-0 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the Summit, paced by Scheierman with 4.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Jackrabbits won the last meeting 82-76 on Dec. 23. Doug Wilson scored 21 points to help lead the Jackrabbits to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lufile is averaging 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Max Abmas is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Scheierman is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Wilson is averaging 17.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 85.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

