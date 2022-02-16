Oral Roberts visits North Dakota State after Griesel’s 24-point outing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-8, 11-3 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (19-8, 11-4 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Sam Griesel scored 24 points in North Dakota State’s 75-64 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Bison have gone 11-2 in home games. North Dakota State averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Eagles are 11-3 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts is fourth in the Summit giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bison won 72-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Griesel led the Bison with 18 points, and Max Abmas led the Golden Eagles with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Eady is averaging 10.7 points for the Bison. Rocky Kreuser is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Elijah Lufile is averaging 7.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Abmas is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

