Oregon 52, California 47

CALIFORNIA (11-9)
Lutje Schipholt 3-10 0-0 6, Curry 2-12 3-6 8, Daniels 5-13 0-0 10, Green 2-10 2-3 8, McIntosh 1-6 1-2 3, Onyiah 2-5 4-6 8, Samb 0-0 0-0 0, Crocker 2-3 0-0 4, Mastrov 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-59 10-17 47
OREGON (18-8)
Sabally 1-6 2-2 4, Paopao 3-10 1-2 7, Parrish 0-8 0-0 0, Rogers 5-10 1-2 11, Scherr 0-4 1-2 1, Dufficy 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 4-6 7-8 15, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Hurst 2-4 0-0 4, Kyei 4-6 0-0 8, Pinto 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 20-57 12-16 52
|California
|12
|7
|13
|15
|—
|47
|Oregon
|13
|12
|12
|15
|—
|52
3-Point Goals_California 3-19 (Curry 1-6, Green 2-10, McIntosh 0-3), Oregon 0-16 (Sabally 0-1, Paopao 0-3, Parrish 0-4, Rogers 0-2, Scherr 0-3, Dufficy 0-1, Hurst 0-2). Assists_California 10 (McIntosh 7), Oregon 12 (Paopao 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 40 (Lutje Schipholt 9), Oregon 43 (Prince 8, Sabally 8). Total Fouls_California 16, Oregon 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,968.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.