Oregon 62, Washington St. 59

WASHINGTON ST. (14-9)
Gueye 3-7 1-2 7, Abogidi 2-5 0-1 4, Bamba 2-5 2-2 6, Flowers 8-21 3-4 23, Roberts 1-11 0-0 3, N.Williams 5-17 1-2 13, Rodman 1-3 0-0 3, Jakimovski 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 22-73 7-11 59.
OREGON (17-8)
Guerrier 2-10 4-8 8, Dante 6-9 1-1 13, Harmon 5-14 1-3 13, Richardson 3-7 0-0 7, Young 4-9 0-0 9, E.Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Kepnang 4-6 1-2 9, Soares 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 7-14 62.
Halftime_Oregon 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 8-33 (Flowers 4-14, N.Williams 2-6, Rodman 1-2, Roberts 1-6, Bamba 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Jakimovski 0-1, Abogidi 0-2), Oregon 5-19 (Harmon 2-6, Young 1-1, Richardson 1-3, E.Williams 1-5, Guerrier 0-4). Rebounds_Washington St. 43 (Bamba, Roberts 7), Oregon 39 (Dante 11). Assists_Washington St. 9 (Flowers, Roberts 3), Oregon 13 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls_Washington St. 16, Oregon 17.
