Oregon 67, UCLA 53

UCLA (11-9)
Thomas 3-11 0-0 6, Chou 0-2 0-0 0, Horvat 1-10 3-4 5, Osborne 6-15 2-2 16, Penn 1-9 0-0 2, Anstey 2-4 0-0 4, Dugalic 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Onu 5-8 5-6 16, Totals 20-64 10-12 53
OREGON (17-8)
Sabally 6-12 0-0 12, Paopao 5-13 2-2 15, Parrish 0-3 2-2 2, Rogers 6-8 1-2 16, Scherr 2-4 1-2 7, Dufficy 0-1 0-0 0, Hosendove 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 4-6 1-2 9, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Hurst 0-2 2-2 2, Kyei 1-2 0-0 2, Pinto 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 24-51 11-14 67
|UCLA
|9
|11
|24
|9
|—
|53
|Oregon
|20
|20
|14
|13
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_UCLA 3-18 (Thomas 0-4, Chou 0-1, Horvat 0-2, Osborne 2-7, Penn 0-2, Dugalic 0-1, Onu 1-1), Oregon 8-18 (Paopao 3-7, Parrish 0-2, Rogers 3-4, Scherr 2-3, Dufficy 0-1, Hurst 0-1). Assists_UCLA 8 (Horvat 3), Oregon 16 (Paopao 4, Rogers 4). Fouled Out_UCLA Dugalic. Rebounds_UCLA 33 (Thomas 9), Oregon 38 (Sabally 10). Total Fouls_UCLA 15, Oregon 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,223.
