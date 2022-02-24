Trending:
Oregon 68, No. 12 UCLA 63

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 11:51 pm
UCLA (20-6)

M.Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Campbell 5-12 1-2 12, Clark 2-8 1-2 5, Juzang 2-6 2-2 7, Jaquez 4-9 2-2 10, Bernard 4-11 0-0 8, Riley 4-8 3-6 12, Singleton 1-5 0-0 3, Watson 2-3 0-0 4, Kyman 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 9-14 63.

OREGON (18-10)

Guerrier 0-4 4-4 4, Dante 1-1 1-2 3, Harmon 5-7 4-5 17, Richardson 3-13 4-4 11, Young 5-11 4-7 14, Williams 4-6 0-0 11, Kepnang 3-4 2-2 8, Soares 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 19-24 68.

Halftime_Oregon 35-30. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 4-23 (Riley 1-1, Juzang 1-4, Singleton 1-4, Campbell 1-5, Clark 0-1, Jaquez 0-2, Bernard 0-3, Kyman 0-3), Oregon 7-21 (Williams 3-3, Harmon 3-5, Richardson 1-7, Soares 0-1, Young 0-2, Guerrier 0-3). Fouled Out_Jaquez. Rebounds_UCLA 29 (Clark, Jaquez 5), Oregon 42 (Richardson, Kepnang 9). Assists_UCLA 9 (M.Johnson, Riley 2), Oregon 13 (Young 6). Total Fouls_UCLA 18, Oregon 12.

